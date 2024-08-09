Closed Las Vegas production show being sued by former partner

Red Mercury Entertainment filed suit on July 24 that it is owed at least $350,000 by producer Ivory Star Productions.

It would have been too good to be true, for “Jersey Boys” to avoid litigation after a hasty closing last month at Orleans Showroom.

The show’s majority equity partner, Red Mercury Entertainment, filed suit in Clark County District Court on July 24 that it is owed at least $350,000 in loans to producer Ivory Star Productions.

Red Mercury was brought in as the show’s lender in February, just after the production opened for previews. RME also managed the box office. The company split with the show on July 1; the production shut down July 7.

Ivory Star Production founder John Bentham said Wednesday he was due to meet the RME exec Carlos Reynoso to discuss the suit. The two sides are in the early stages to reaching a financial agreement. Red Mercury founder Darin Feinstein said Thursday he expected the sides to work a deal, over time.

Bentham has operated several shows on and off the Strip for more than two decades.

“We both do business in this town, and it’s in everybody’s best interest to do what’s right,” Bentham said. His company still stages shows at The Venue, the smaller theater across the casino floor, with headliners Adam London, The Conjurors and the “Late Night Magic” show.

Bentham said he’s still discussing “lots of options and opportunities” in Orleans Showroom. “We want to continue to do big theater shows in that showroom, but I don’t think they want to do any long-term residencies.”

The “Jersey Boys” relaunch was the first such extended engagement ever at Orleans Showroom. The show’s sets, costumes and equipment are finally being lugged out as the “Magic Live” convention for the Society of American Magicians close their annual show.

The next ticketed performance at Orleans Showroom is the return of “MJ The Evolution” to the venue on Aug. 29. Produced by Dean Coleman’s SPR & Promotions company, the Michael Jackson tribute performed a limited run last year before “Jersey Boys” was developed.

The show performs at 8 p.m. on what would have been Jackson’s 66th birthday.

Cool Hang Alert

The final two performances of “Cloud 7,” a project of popular Vegas stage performer Lea Hinz, are 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Las Vegas Circus Center, 6425 S. Jones Boulevard, Suite 102. The immersive circus experience offers acrobatics, dance and visual effects.

From the show: “Guests are advised of the use of darkness, strobe and flashing lights, smoke effects, walking and optional scrambling. Dress for comfort, curiosity and mobility. Please note some areas feature crawl spaces and uneven surfaces.” Tickets are $35, available only in advance, go to lasvegascircuscenter.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.