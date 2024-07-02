104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Las Vegas production partner cuts ties with off-Strip show

A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
More Stories
A dancer moves about the space as animated characters and imagery are projected on the walls an ...
A hundred days in, this Las Vegas attraction beats the heat
Tim Stewart, left, and Jonny Goood, of Damnage, right, perform with Branden Steineckert, of Ran ...
PHOTOS: Guitarist star rocks Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Museum
Nearing close of ‘Jazz + Piano,’ Lady Gaga is not done in Vegas
Giles Martin is shown during a video shoot at Love Theater at the Mirage on Sunday, Aug. 1, 202 ...
‘The end of a dream’: Beatles’ music master faces close of ‘Love’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 6:58 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 7:03 pm

The “Jersey Boys” adventure at Orleans Showroom. Carlos Reynoso Red Mercury Entertainment announced Monday the company has cut ties with the show. The move is effective Monday.

The company had served as a consultant, lender and box-office manager for Ivory Star Productions in the Broadway-styled revival of the Four Seasons’ story. Red Mercury boarded the project in late-March, infusing between $600,000-$700,000 in to the production.

Ivory Star Productions, which re-opened the show at Orleans, is again “Jersey Boys” sole production partner. Company founder John Bentham said Monday that the show’s cast and crew have been re-signed for another six months.

The producer also said he is confident the “Jersey Boys” will continue long-term, though moving tickets through the summer months for a show at an off-Strip venue is a challenge.

Money, and the need for such, has driven this relationship from the downbeat of “Sherry.”

Since its relaunch in January, the Las Vegas “Jersey Boys” has struggled to run out of the red, which is why Red Mercury entered the partnership initially. The company will continue to run the “Jersey Boys” box office as it transitions out of the show.

Red Mercury is also a production partner in “MJ Live” at the Sahara, and the Purple Reign Prince tribute at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Ivory Star presents “Marriage Can be Murder” and Adam London’s “Laughternoon” at The Venue at the Orleans; the hit comic performer Tape Face at MGM Grand; and the “Glittering Lights” drive-through attraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A hundred days in, this Las Vegas attraction beats the heat
recommend 2
UNLV cuts operating cost by 25 percent, pauses hiring for two months
recommend 3
Oil company may buy 200 acres of Nevada’s public land
recommend 4
Mirage workers, preparing for closure, connect with job-seeking resources
recommend 5
Knights add backup goalie from Maple Leafs in free agency
recommend 6
Lawsuit: commercial addresses in Clark County listed in voter roll