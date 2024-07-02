Las Vegas production partner cuts ties with off-Strip show

Nearing close of ‘Jazz + Piano,’ Lady Gaga is not done in Vegas

The “Jersey Boys” adventure at Orleans Showroom. Carlos Reynoso Red Mercury Entertainment announced Monday the company has cut ties with the show. The move is effective Monday.

The company had served as a consultant, lender and box-office manager for Ivory Star Productions in the Broadway-styled revival of the Four Seasons’ story. Red Mercury boarded the project in late-March, infusing between $600,000-$700,000 in to the production.

Ivory Star Productions, which re-opened the show at Orleans, is again “Jersey Boys” sole production partner. Company founder John Bentham said Monday that the show’s cast and crew have been re-signed for another six months.

The producer also said he is confident the “Jersey Boys” will continue long-term, though moving tickets through the summer months for a show at an off-Strip venue is a challenge.

Money, and the need for such, has driven this relationship from the downbeat of “Sherry.”

Since its relaunch in January, the Las Vegas “Jersey Boys” has struggled to run out of the red, which is why Red Mercury entered the partnership initially. The company will continue to run the “Jersey Boys” box office as it transitions out of the show.

Red Mercury is also a production partner in “MJ Live” at the Sahara, and the Purple Reign Prince tribute at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Ivory Star presents “Marriage Can be Murder” and Adam London’s “Laughternoon” at The Venue at the Orleans; the hit comic performer Tape Face at MGM Grand; and the “Glittering Lights” drive-through attraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

