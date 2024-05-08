Robbery of letter carrier in northwest Las Vegas investigated

A reward of up to $150,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Police are seeking information on this man in connection with a robbery that took place Monday, April 29, 2024, on the 7600 block of Lone Tree Peak Street in Las Vegas. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

A reward of up to $150,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 12:55 p.m. April 29 in the 7600 block of Lone Tree Peak Street, near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service news release.

The agency is asking the public not to take action in apprehending this person on their own. If you have any information about this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and use Reference Case No. 4300922-ROBB.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

