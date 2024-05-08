73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Robbery of letter carrier in northwest Las Vegas investigated

Police are seeking information on this man in connection with a robbery that took place Monday, ...
Police are seeking information on this man in connection with a robbery that took place Monday, April 29, 2024, on the 7600 block of Lone Tree Peak Street in Las Vegas. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)
More Stories
The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/ ...
Las Vegas man arrested in $7M US Treasury check scheme
Lennix Dockery (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)
Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho
Henderson Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle carjacked in Las Vegas found in Henderson neighborhood
Phillip Richardson (HPD)
Elderly Henderson couple beaten during home invasion; man arrested
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 3:04 pm
 

A reward of up to $150,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 12:55 p.m. April 29 in the 7600 block of Lone Tree Peak Street, near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service news release.

The agency is asking the public not to take action in apprehending this person on their own. If you have any information about this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and use Reference Case No. 4300922-ROBB.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Fatal crash shuts down northbound US 95 north of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
Stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle involved in crash
recommend 3
5 in custody in connection with 2022 double homicide
recommend 4
Man pinned woman against wall with truck at Town Square, police say
recommend 5
A teen is accused of killing a woman. Police say it started over cigarettes
recommend 6
2 injured in east Las Vegas Valley shooting