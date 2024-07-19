107°F
Robberies

July 4 robbery victim shot in leg, police seek help finding suspects

Two suspects are sought in an early July 4, 2024, armed robbery in which the victim was shot in ...
Two suspects are sought in an early July 4, 2024, armed robbery in which the victim was shot in the leg on the 7100 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2024 - 3:39 pm
 

A Fourth of July armed robbery victim was shot in the leg, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. July 4, the two suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 7100 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

“After taking the victim’s personal property, one of the suspects shot the victim in the leg,” police wrote.

Suspect No. 1 is a Black male, about 6 feet to 6-foot-2, and was wearing white jeans and white tennis shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is a male, about 6 feet, and was wearing a black hat, black T-shirt, white jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact Northwest Area Command Investigations at 702-828-8577, or email NWACInvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

