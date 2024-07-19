July 4 robbery victim shot in leg, police seek help finding suspects
A Fourth of July armed robbery victim was shot in the leg, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects.
At approximately 1:18 a.m. July 4, the two suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 7100 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
“After taking the victim’s personal property, one of the suspects shot the victim in the leg,” police wrote.
Suspect No. 1 is a Black male, about 6 feet to 6-foot-2, and was wearing white jeans and white tennis shoes.
Suspect No. 2 is a male, about 6 feet, and was wearing a black hat, black T-shirt, white jeans and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact Northwest Area Command Investigations at 702-828-8577, or email NWACInvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.
