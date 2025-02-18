58°F
Robberies

Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, near the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, near the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, near the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, near the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2025 - 9:22 am
 

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Feb. 5 at a business near the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue, near North Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The man took merchandise, and as he was exiting, he showed a weapon and threatened an employee.

He is about 5-feet-7 with a medium build, between 25 and 35 years old, and was last seen wearing a gold chain, white snapback hat, black T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

