Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Anyone with information on this armed robbery suspect is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Feb. 5 at a business near the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue, near North Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The man took merchandise, and as he was exiting, he showed a weapon and threatened an employee.
He is about 5-feet-7 with a medium build, between 25 and 35 years old, and was last seen wearing a gold chain, white snapback hat, black T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
