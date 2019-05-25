Coroner IDs man killed in ATV crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Noe Hernandez-Gallegos, 41, died the afternoon of May 4 after an ATV crash in a desert area, on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died in early May after an all-terrain vehicle crash in a desert area near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Noe Hernandez-Gallegos, 41, died May 4 after an ATV crash in the “dunes” near Las Vegas Boulevard and Speedway Boulevard, the coroner’s office said. The crash was on property owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

The North Las Vegas man died about 1:40 p.m. at the scene of the crash, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending Friday afternoon.

BLM officials responded to the crash, but the investigation was then turned over to the coroner’s office, said agency spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

