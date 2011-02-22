Corrections

In a column and an online blog item, columnist John L. Smith, while writing about documents filed in a lawsuit against Las Vegas Sands Corp. by a former company executive, mistakenly stated that cash was couriered between the company’s Las Vegas and Macau operations. Court documents do not say cash was shipped, and the company says no cash was ever transferred.

■ In a column and an online blog item, columnist John L. Smith, while writing about documents filed in a lawsuit against Las Vegas Sands Corp. by a former company executive, mistakenly stated that cash was couriered between the company’s Las Vegas and Macau operations. Court documents do not say cash was shipped, and the company says no cash was ever transferred.

■ In Sunday’s Road Warrior column, the date of a legislative hearing on texting while driving was incorrect. The hearing will take place today at 3:30 p.m. at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Ave., Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal corrects mistakes. Bring errors to our attention by calling 383-0264.