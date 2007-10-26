County’s Quillin quitting as assistant clark county manager

Assistant Clark County Manager Elizabeth Macias Quillin is leaving her post at the end of next month to work in the Henderson city attorney’s office.

Quillin, a former public defender, said Wednesday that she will work for Henderson City Attorney Shauna Hughes, handling real estate and land use issues. The job was attractive because Quillin misses practicing law, she said.

"Everybody here has been wonderful, and they would have allowed me to practice law pro bono, but it was difficult to find cases that did not present not a conflict of interest," said Quillin, who was hired by former Clark County Manager Thom Reilly in 2005.

The city of Henderson’s four-day work week also appealed to Quillin, whose son is a freshman at the University of Arizona.

"It will give me a little more time to visit my son," she said.

Quillin’s last day at the county will be Nov. 28.

The Las Vegas native came to the county from the attorney general’s office, where she worked jury trials and prepared appeals. Before that, Quillin worked at the county’s public defender’s office.

Quillin has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a law degree from the University of Arizona.