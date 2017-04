A crash on U.S. Highway 95 has shut down traffic at North Durango Drive. (NHP)

Northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 is shut down at North Durango Drive Tuesday night after an injury crash.

The Regional Transportation Commission said to expect delays as the northbound lanes are closed.

Nevada Highway Patrol call records indicate the crash happened about 9:45 p.m.

A call to the Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

