FAA investigates report of debris falling from aircraft near Nellis

Aviation officials are investigating reports of plane parts falling from an aircraft that police said took off Tuesday afternoon from Nellis Air Force Base.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said officers were called about 2:45 p.m. to the 4700 block of East San Miguel Avenue, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard, after a person reported “small pieces of debris” from an aircraft hitting a vehicle and apartment building roof.

Detectives determined the debris came from a noncommercial aircraft, and the debris fell off “immediately after takeoff” from the base, Steinmetz said. The debris were “nonsensitive in nature,” meaning they weren’t military equipment or something similar, he said.

No one was injured by the debris, and no aircraft crashed or experienced an emergency, Steinmetz said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the agency sent an inspector to an undisclosed location near the base after reports of a door or panel that fell from an aircraft in the area.

The FAA did not have further information about what aircraft the part possibly came from, Gregor said. The Air Force base is aware of the incident, he said.

