Financial professional offers variety of services to clients

Larry Spiegel, owner of Senior Citizens Financial, has been in the business for 41 years and has been helping senior investors in Las Vegas since 1987.

While it is his business to sell financial products, his clients also benefit from his experience in finding suitable investment products and ideas, as well as professional referrals.

In trying times like these, which are actually unprecedented, retirees living on fixed incomes have to be very aware that they may outlive their money if they are not careful. Spiegel claims that there are safe, secure investments that will guarantee lifetime income, as long as a person lives, that will pay between 5 and 7 percent, and yet still allow access to the principal, if needed.

Spiegel prefers to meet prospective clients in their homes. He said it is in the clients’ best interest to meet in their homes so he can give them all of his attention and all of the paperwork that will be needed is in the home.

“Many people ask me questions related to investments they own regarding insurance policies, wills, etc.,” he said, “and they don’t have the proper paperwork with them when the come to the office.

“If clients have a certain amount of money to invest, I do not just want to sell them an investment. I want, for their benefit, to do a financial profile and take their temperature as to risk tolerance,” he said. “I represent many products. Clients do not write a check to me, but to the company whose product I am suggesting …. I am only the agent who services the client.”

Because many of his clients are new in the area, he is able to recommend other services, such as tax preparation and legal services.

“If people wish my assistance, I even go to the attorney on their first visit for a family trust. This saves time and money if I understand what someone wants to do and has for assets. I act as an intermediary,” Spiegel said.

He also helps clients get their paperwork together for taxes.

“Many times I will help a surviving spouse gather papers, statements, documents. … I will also help them change the title to accounts,” he said. “These are some of the many ways I can assist folks who do business with me, and I do not charge for my time.”

For more information on these services, contact Spiegel at 645-4951.