Flooding fears prompt sandbag deployment in Lyon County

Officials in Nevada’s Lyon County are deploying sandbags and advising residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding next week on the Walker and Carson rivers.

Lyon County Emergency Management officials say sand and sandbags have been placed for public use at several locations.

KOLO-TV reports that with the National Weather Service predicting warmer weather, rapid mountain snowmelt could swell rivers to flood stages.

Officials say the Bridgeport Reservoir and Topaz Lake are near capacity, and water being released to make room for snowmelt could put the Walker River above flood stage.

The Carson River does not have upstream storage, and snowmelt is expected to cause river levels to rise.