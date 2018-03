An electrical fire broke out at a Henderson home Saturday, displacing its residents.

An electrical fire broke out at a Henderson home Saturday, displacing its residents.

Firefighters received a call about 11:40 a.m. of a fire at 540 Baldridge Drive, near Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive.

The fire started on the back patio and spread to the home, Henderson Fire Department officials said. The people inside escaped. Damage was estimated at $350,000.