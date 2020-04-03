Images before and after historic closures in Las Vegas

Style for intro Fugia que maio eum fugitiatur andandam, officaturis magni consedia veruptas illoreium non cullore rescite mporiatus quunt eum delecae lia nia non placiliquia sum, iunt. Solor aut maximuscit verita nam hil et as adigend animodi gnistruptam cus doloreribus, ommo doluptatam fugitia cus dolorum sam, conestius magnatus ra volor soluptatur se ex experat ibeatur, as comni nonecto officius. end intro body tag

Welcome to Las Vegas Sign

On the left, tourists wait in line to take photos in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. On the right, Derick “Skitch Stanklett” Good, left, and Anthony “Dego” Armonise pose for photos atop their motorcycles on April 1, 2020.

Fremont Street Experience

On the left, New Year’s Eve revelers gather at a stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2018. On the right, a notice is displayed on a screen above an empty Fremont Street Experience on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport

On the left, passengers walk through Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. On the right, a few masked passengers walk through the empty Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Downtown Summerlin

On the left, Clark County School students sale their produce at Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, April 12, 2019. On the right, a couple and their dog walk through a deserted Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NAME OF PLACE

