IDENTITY NOT RELEASED

Woman, 77, dies Sunday after car strikes light pole

A 77-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after her car slammed into a light pole.

The woman was driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon west on Vegas Drive toward Jones Boulevard when the car veered onto the north sidewalk and struck the pole, Las Vegas police said. A passer-by found the woman unconscious at the wheel. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not released.

Police say a possible medical episode might have caused the crash.

GANGS, DRUGS TOP CANDIDATE’S CONCERNS

Carson City sheriff may face challenge from subordinate

Carson City Sheriff’s Capt. Robert White says he will run for sheriff.

White says his primary goals would be to tackle increases in gang and drug crimes and redirect department spending to get the best results for the least amount of money.

To stabilize the budget, White says he would hire three retired officers to work part-time without benefits in middle and high schools at the rate it now costs the department to have one full-time deputy working in the school district.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said recently he intends to seek a third term in office.

OCEAN SWELLS COULD REACH 25 FEET

People urged to avoid water as winter storm moves in

The U.S. Coast Guard is urging boaters and swimmers to avoid taking to the water over the next several days as powerful winter storms hit the California coast.

Forecasters say the storms will bring significant rainfall, strong winds and ocean swells reaching 25 feet over the next week. People are urged to avoid going near beaches or other low-lying coastal areas because of danger from large waves.