Inmate serving life sentence for sex assualt dies

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2017 - 9:11 am
 

A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence died Friday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Clarence M. Younkin died at the prison’s Regional Medical Facility in Carson City just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Younkin was serving an aggregated life sentence for sexual assaulting a victim under 16, lewdness with a minor and kidnapping.

He had been in prison since September 2001.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

