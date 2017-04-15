Inmate serving life sentence for sex assualt dies

Clarence Younkin (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence died Friday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Clarence M. Younkin died at the prison’s Regional Medical Facility in Carson City just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Younkin was serving an aggregated life sentence for sexual assaulting a victim under 16, lewdness with a minor and kidnapping.

He had been in prison since September 2001.

