News

JORDIN SPARKS CELEBRATES 22ND BIRTHDAY

January 8, 2012 - 11:56 am
 



Singer and "American Idol" season six winner Jordin Sparks celebrated her 22nd birthday at RPM Nightclub (Tropicana) on Saturday. (Photos courtesy of Denise Truscello / WireImage.)

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
News Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like