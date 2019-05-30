87°F
Las Vegas community leader Patrick Smith dies at 45

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 10:37 am
 

The UNLV Alumni Association announced Wednesday that Patrick Smith, a board member and former president of the association, has died. He was 45.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Smith died at home Tuesday of natural causes.

Smith, who graduated from UNLV in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in communications, was first elected to the alumni association’s board of directors in 2011, according to the organization.

He served as third vice president and second vice president before he was elected as president in 2016. He was serving his final year as past president on the board when he died.

After graduating in 1997, Smith went on to complete a master’s of public administration at UNLV in 2001.

Smith built his career in Nevada as a government and community affairs consultant who was considered an expert in campaigns, special events, land use, regulatory affairs, legislative lobbying and advocacy, according to the alumni association.

“Originally from Wisconsin, he can’t help being a fan of the Green Bay Packers and he will remain a forever hopeful UNLV Rebel Football fan,” reads Smith’s biography page on the alumni association’s website, which describes him as “an active community leader.”

Smith and his wife were foster and adoptive parents, according to the association. He also was a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children.

In 2007, then-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman made Smith a commissioner on the Las Vegas Housing Authority board.

Smith also served on boards of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and the Nevada Economic Development Coalition. In 2013, he was appointed to the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

In 2018, Smith began working as an advisory board member for Special Olympics Nevada and as a board member for Olive Crest, an organization that works to prevent and treat child abuse.

During Smith’s eight years on the alumni association’s board, Smith worked to increase the voice of alumni outside the university, create more transparency for alumni programs and build an active volunteer base, according to the association.

He chaired several of the association’s committees, including committees for events, advocacy, board development and the Rebel Business Network.

Smith is survived by his wife, Donna, as well as two children and two foster children, according to the alumni association. Details about services have not been released.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

