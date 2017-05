Dayden Farris, 8, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday near Penwood Avenue and Arville Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a child who went missing Friday afternoon.

Dayden Farris, 8, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday near Penwood Avenue and Arville Street. He is 4 feet tall and about 64 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907 during business hours.

