News

Las Vegas woman, 76, hit, killed crossing street in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2019 - 10:22 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2019 - 8:05 am

A 76-year-old woman who police said was walking outside a marked crosswalk died Thursday night after she was struck by a car in east Las Vegas.

A silver 2006 Infinity G35, heading west on Flamingo Road, struck the woman just after 9:15 p.m. as she crossed the street east of the South Sandhill Road crosswalk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, a Las Vegas resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 59th traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Infinity was not injured. Police said she was not impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family has been notified.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

