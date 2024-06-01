92°F
Man in custody after knife threat to family members, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2024 - 8:22 pm
 

After threatening family members with a knife and barricading himself inside a Southwest Las Vegas Valley home, a man was taken into custody unharmed Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is alleged to have committed a minor battery with his hands, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Police were called to the 10900 block of Carberry Hill St. at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

No one else was inside the home, officials said.

Galloway Downs and connecting side streets had been closed from Valley View Blvd. to Dornoch Castle St., police said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

