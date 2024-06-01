Man in custody after knife threat to family members, police say

The incident occurred in the 10900 block of Carberry Hill St. at around 3:30 p.m. Friday in southwest Las Vegas.

After threatening family members with a knife and barricading himself inside a Southwest Las Vegas Valley home, a man was taken into custody unharmed Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is alleged to have committed a minor battery with his hands, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Police were called to the 10900 block of Carberry Hill St. at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

No one else was inside the home, officials said.

Galloway Downs and connecting side streets had been closed from Valley View Blvd. to Dornoch Castle St., police said.

