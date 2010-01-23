Man who was robbed suing cable company

A lawsuit was filed against Cox Communications Wednesday by a man who claims he was hit in the head with a gun and robbed by a man claiming to be a Cox technician.

Court papers claim Anthony Valenzuela in January 2008 called the phone, cable and Internet service provider when he couldn’t log on to the Internet.

The lawsuit alleges a Cox employee was able to temporarily obtain Internet service, but advised Valenzuela the problem was outside the home and another Cox employee would be by in a couple of days.

Three days later, according to court papers, a man with a Cox bar-coded photo employee badge and tools knocked on Valenzuela’s door and said, "I understand you’re having computer problems." Valenzuela let the man in and, according to the lawsuit, was struck in the head with a gun and "dragged around" the house until he gave the man roughly $140.

The lawsuit alleges the man then found a safe in Valenzuela’s bedroom closet, which reportedly contained about $30,000 worth of jewelry. The man took the loot and left.

Police were not able to lift fingerprints and an arrest was never made. Cox Communications representatives met with Valenzuela and offered him six months free service, according to the lawsuit.

Valenzuela declined the offer and instead retained Clark County attorney William Skupa, who did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Cox officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known whether the assailant was a Cox employee or someone posing as a company employee.