Mesquite woman dies after Arizona accident

A Mesquite woman has died of injuries sustained in a Sunday traffic accident in the northwest Arizona community of Scenic.

A Mesquite woman has died of injuries sustained in a Sunday traffic accident in the northwest Arizona community of Scenic.

Shannon Hartley, 49, was critically injured in the 5:35 p.m. rollover on Chaparral Drive, east of Scenic Boulevard, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

Carter said Hartley was thrown from the 2005 Ford Focus she was driving and that detectives suspect excessive speed was a factor in the accident. Hartley died at University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Hartley was honored Dec. 13 by the Littlefield Unified School District in Arizona for her 10 years of service on the School Board.