2 Nellis airmen to receive Silver Stars for heroism in Afghanistan

Two Nellis Air Force Base servicemen were to receive Silver Star medals Friday for heroism in battles with hundreds of Taliban assailants in Afghanistan that officials say saved the lives of at least a dozen comrades.

Technical Sgt. Gavin S. Fisher and Staff Sgt. Daniel C. Swensen were each to receive a Silver Star Medal — the military’s third-highest combat award for gallantry in action — in a ceremony at the sprawling air base northeast of Las Vegas.

Fisher, who was part of a task force dispatched on a 10-day crisis response mission to clear Taliban fighters from Ghazni city in central Afghanistan in August 2018, was the rear gunner for the lead vehicle in a convoy when it was ambushed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine gun fire, according to his citation.

He was struck with shrapnel, but continued to fight and directed the vehicle out of the area, it said.

“Sergeant Fisher, without hesitation or regard for his own personal safety, dismounted his armored vehicle and began to assess and treat four wounded soldiers while at the same time engaging two enemy fighters within 50 meters (about 165 feet) of his position,” the citation said.

Then he provided medical treatment to two soldiers – including administering blood transfusions — until the convoy reached a medical evacuation site.

The force was then ambushed again and he treated five critically wounded soldiers and facilitated a second medical evacuation, while refusing to be evacuated himself, the citation said.

Braved machine gun fire

Fisher also maneuvered 75 meters (nearly 250 feet) through “overwhelming heavy machine gun fire, as well as small arms fire to assess and treat five wounded soldiers during (an) engagement before tending to his own wounds,” it said.

As the team conducted clearance operations through the city, a rocket propelled grenade directly struck his vehicle, severely wounding him.

“He continued to engage the enemy with his primary weapon, directing his team to safety, until ultimately relenting to medical care,” according to the citation.

Fisher also will be awarded a Purple Heart as a result of the injuries he sustained during the fighting.

Swensen’s story is no less dramatic.

He saved nine American and partnered force special operators during a mission in September, according his citation.

Swensen was part of a task force leading an assault to clear a Taliban compound in Farah Province in western Afghanistan, according to an Air Force news release. He was taking part in a helicopter assault to reclaim the central district and police headquarters from the Taliban when the aircraft was ambushed from less than 100 meters away, according to his citation.

“The enemy engaged his team with heavy machine gun fire and rocket-propelled grenades, pinning them down and separating them from their supporting fire team,” according to the citation.

Showered by shrapnel

One rocket stuck a wall just behind Swensen, knocking him off his feet and injuring him and five teammates with shrapnel.

Later, he spotted an American solider incapacitated and bleeding in the line of fire.

“Ignoring his own wounds and with complete disregard for his own personal safety, Sergeant Swensen exposed himself to the intense enemy fire to sprint out to the soldier, treat his life-threatening wounds and move him behind cover,” according to his citation.

Swenson also directed five other wounded soldiers to a helicopter landing zone while carrying another injured team member on his shoulders.

At the extraction site, a Taliban force ambushed his team with machine gun fire and he continued to treat the injured, the citation said. After evacuating the five team members, he went through the city with his team to evacuate four more casualties – moving 800 meters (nearly a half mile) through enemy territory.

“Only after securing medical evacuation for all remaining casualties, Sergeant Swensen allowed medical attention for his own wounds,” according to his citation.

