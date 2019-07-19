90°F
Las Vegas police called to Nellis base after airman shot in leg

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 11:06 pm
 

Las Vegas police were called to Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday night after receiving a report that an airman had been shot.

The airman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas. The circumstances surrounding the man’s injury were unclear Thursday night.

Las Vegas police were called about 9:35 p.m. to assist base personnel on base at 4900 Las Vegas Boulevard North, near the O’Callaghan Federal Hospital, Beas said.

Police remained on the scene Thursday night, investigating the cause of the shooting, he said. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

