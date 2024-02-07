50°F
Military

Missing copter that left Creech has been located in California

By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
February 7, 2024 - 6:52 am
 
Updated February 7, 2024 - 10:43 am
(Facebook)
SAN DIEGO — The military says a missing Marine Corps helicopter with five troops aboard has been found in a mountainous area outside San Diego.

The aircraft was located just after 9 a.m. Wednesday by civil authorities near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about a 45-mile (72-kilometer) drive from San Diego but rescue crews said snowy conditions were making access challenging on the ground.

They were “using ground and aviation assets to locate the aircrew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and multiple federal state and local agencies,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Baldor reported from Washington. Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

