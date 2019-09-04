105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Military

US Navy ships in Virginia head out to sea to avoid Dorian

The Associated Press
September 4, 2019 - 3:08 pm
 

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based on Virginia’s coast to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

Navy spokeswoman Elizabeth Baker said by phone Wednesday that vessels docked at the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and other nearby installations are getting under way.

Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said in a statement Tuesday that the ships will remain at sea until the threat from the storm subsides. Navy aircraft will either be secured in hangars or fly to more inland airfields.

The Navy’s order follows a similar one made by the U.S Air Force earlier Tuesday.

F-22 Raptor fighter jets and T-38 Talon training planes were ordered to leave Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. They’re going to the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base outside Columbus, Ohio.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Dec. 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, ...
USS Arizona Memorial reopens in Hawaii
The Associated Press

The USS Arizona Memorial welcomed large numbers of visitors to its reopening after 15 months of repairs, officials said.

This Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 photoprovided by the U.S. Defense Department shows the launch of a c ...
Pentagon conducts 1st test of previously banned missile
By Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The test off the coast of California on Sunday marked the resumption of an arms competition that some analysts worry could increase U.S.-Russian tensions.