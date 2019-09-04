US Navy ships in Virginia head out to sea to avoid Dorian

Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said in a statement that the ships will remain at sea until the threat from the storm subsides.

This image provided by the US Navy shows the USS San Jacinto (CG-56) as it heads out of the it's berth at Naval Station Norfolk ahead of Hurricane Dorian in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based on Virginia's coast to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian. (Alton Dunham/US Navy via AP)

An F-22 Raptor jet clears the runway after takeoff at Langley Air Force Base on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. "As a precautionary measure, we are relocating our F-22s and T-38s to a location outside of Dorian's projected path," said Col. David Lopez, 1st Fighter Wing commander. "We are coordinating with our Team Langley Mission Partners to send the appropriate aircrew, maintenance, and support personnel in order to ensure the safety and security of our aircraft." (Adrin Snider/The Daily Press via AP)

This image provided by the US Navy shows the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), top, as it heads out of the it's berth at Naval Station Norfolk ahead of Hurricane Dorian in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based on Virginia's coast to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian. (Alton Dunham/US Navy via AP)

This image provided by the US Navy shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as it heads out to sea from it's berth at Naval Station Norfolk ahead of Hurricane Dorian in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based on Virginia's coast to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian. (Alton Dunham/US Navy via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based on Virginia’s coast to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

Navy spokeswoman Elizabeth Baker said by phone Wednesday that vessels docked at the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and other nearby installations are getting under way.

Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said in a statement Tuesday that the ships will remain at sea until the threat from the storm subsides. Navy aircraft will either be secured in hangars or fly to more inland airfields.

The Navy’s order follows a similar one made by the U.S Air Force earlier Tuesday.

F-22 Raptor fighter jets and T-38 Talon training planes were ordered to leave Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. They’re going to the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base outside Columbus, Ohio.