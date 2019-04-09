More than 11,000 without power in Las Vegas Valley

NV Energy file photo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 11,000 NV Energy customers were without power Tuesday evening in the Las Vegas Valley.

An initial outage was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway, according to NV Energy’s website. The outage was caused by damage to equipment, the website said.

As of 5:15 p.m., most of the outages were reported in North Las Vegas, in the area of Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street.

It was unclear what caused the equipment damage, but a high-wind warning is in effect for the valley until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A message on NV Energy’s website warned people to consider all downed power lines live and dangerous.

