Nation and World

$100K bail set for man charged with destroying Arkansas’ Ten Commandments

The Associated Press
June 29, 2017 - 8:48 am
 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bond is set at $100,000 bond for a 32-year-old man who police say intentionally crashed his car into the Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas’ Capitol.

Michael Tate Reed appeared in court Thursday via a video feed from the Pulaski County jail. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2sV6hmm ), Reed made multiple outbursts and told his public defender, Peggy Egan, that he did not need her services.

Authorities say Reed destroyed Arkansas’ monument less than 24 hours after it was placed outside the Capitol. He was arrested in 2014 for doing the same thing to Oklahoma’s Ten Commandments statue.

Egan told the judge that there may be “mental health concerns” in Reed’s case. Reed’s relatives told The Oklahoman in 2014 that he has bipolar disorder and “some type of schizophrenia.”

 

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
