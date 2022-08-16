100°F
2 French tourists killed in Lake Powell plane crash

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 - 4:58 pm
 
An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border in September ...
An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border in September 2019. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

PAGE, Ariz. — A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday.

Kane County Sheriff’s officials in Utah said witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell near Face Canyon shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement that the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 207 reported an engine problem before the plane went down.

The aircraft was located in 120 feet of water and Kane County authorities said two people died in the submerged aircraft.

Utah Department of Public Safety divers were trying to recover the bodies, according to sheriff’s officials. The names of the dead and injured haven’t been released yet.

Authorities said the pilot and witnesses were able to get four passengers out of the water and into boats after the crash.

They said three passengers suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital, while two people with minor injuries were transported by boat to Antelope Marina and then taken to Page Hospital.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

