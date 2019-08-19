103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 Proud Boys convicted in 2018 clash with protesters

The Associated Press
August 19, 2019 - 3:06 pm
 

NEW YORK — Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were found guilty of charges including attempted gang assault for their part in a melee that followed a speech at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.

A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman on Monday in connection with the October 2018 brawl between members of the all-male Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as Antifa after a speech by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. The fight started when a masked protester threw a bottle.

Lawyers for Hare and Kinsman said the men acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said they and other Proud Boys members started the physical fight.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the defendants beat four people “in a brutal act of political violence.”

An attorney for Kinsman said he had no comment on the convictions. A message seeking comment was left with Hare’s attorney.

During the trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, the defense lawyers argued that Antifa started the fight by charging the Proud Boys and that it escalated when a bottle was thrown.

“Antifa’s only missing accessory was war paint,” the lawyers wrote in one filing. “They gathered and lay in wait in the Upper East Side to aggressively attack the Proud Boys exiting the club.”

The pair face up to 15 years in prison at their Oct. 12 sentencing.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy organization, has designated the all-male Proud Boys as a hate group. McInnes, a Vice Media co-founder, quit the Proud Boys a month after the clash that followed his speech.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends her annual sommer press conference in Berlin, Germany, ...
Worldwide implications as Germany teeters toward recession
By David Rising The Associated Press

Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse and biggest economy, may be entering a recession, according to a gloomy report from the country’s central bank Monday.

In a May 13, 2019, file photo New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in ...
NYPD fires officer for 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of the black man.

In a July 19, 2019, file photo, acting Director of the Bureau of Prisons Hugh Hurwitz speaks du ...
US prisons chief removed in wake of Epstein’s death
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr has removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons from his position more than a week after millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while in federal custody.

In a July 1, 2015, file photo, Marvin Hernandez, right, and Kelly Vera sit in the shade of a pa ...
Invasive disease threatens Florida’s iconic palm trees
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Florida’s iconic palm trees are under attack from a fatal disease that turns them to dried crisps in months, with no chance for recovery once they become ill.

In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasii ...
‘Absurd’ is Danish PM’s response to Trump wanting to buy Greenland
By Jan M. Olsen The Associated Press

Greenland is not for sale and U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic from Denmark is “an absurd discussion,” Denmark’s prime minister said.

The fire on the mountains of the Canary Islands in this view taken from Santa Cruz de Tenerife ...
Wildfire forces 8K on Canary Islands to evacuate
By Barry Hatton The Associated Press

An out-of-control wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands was throwing flames 160 feet into the air on Monday, forcing emergency workers to evacuate more than 8,000 people, authorities said.