Nation and World

22 reported killed in Lebanon before agreement to extend deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw

Lebanese citizens check the destruction in their village caused by the Israeli air and ground o ...
Lebanese citizens check the destruction in their village caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
An Israeli military vehicle drives past destroyed buildings in a village in southern Lebanon, a ...
An Israeli military vehicle drives past destroyed buildings in a village in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
By Kareem Chehayeb and Abby Sewell The Associated Press
January 26, 2025 - 5:19 pm
 

MAYS AL-JABAL, Lebanon — Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Sunday opened fire on protesters demanding their withdrawal in line with a ceasefire agreement, killing at least 22 and injuring 124, Lebanese health officials reported.

Hours later, the White House said Sunday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend the deadline for Israeli troops to depart southern Lebanon until Feb. 18, after Israel requested more time to withdraw beyond the 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that halted the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.

Israel has said that it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army has not deployed to all areas of southern Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah does not re-establish its presence in the area. The Lebanese army has said it cannot deploy until Israeli forces withdraw.

The White House said in a statement that “the arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.” It added that the respective governments “will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government, but Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed the extension.

The announcement came hours after demonstrators, some of them carrying Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter several villages to protest Israel’s failure to withdraw from southern Lebanon by the original Sunday deadline.

The Israeli army blamed Hezbollah for stirring up Sunday’s protests.

It said in a statement that its troops fired warning shots to “remove threats in a number of areas where suspects were identified approaching.” It added that a number of suspects in proximity to Israeli troops were apprehended and were being questioned.

The development in Lebanon comes as Israel kept thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza on Sunday, accusing Hamas of violating a fragile ceasefire by changing the order of hostages it has released.

