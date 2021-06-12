104°F
Nation and World

$28M bid gets ride into space with Jeff Bezos

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 - 3:32 pm
 
In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. The price to rocket into space next month with Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during the live online auction Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
This undated file illustration provided by Blue Origin shows the capsule that the company aims to take tourists into space. The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during the live online auction on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Blue Origin via AP, File)
In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. The price to rocket into space next month with Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during the live online auction on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.

The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple weeks — closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.

It will be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with people on board, kicking off the company’s space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the reusable rocket and capsule since 2015 — short hops lasting about 10 minutes — were all successful.

Saturday’s auction followed more than a month of online bidding that reached $4.8 million by Friday. More than 7,500 people from 159 countries registered to bid, according to Blue Origin. More than 20 bidders — the high rollers — took part in Saturday’s auction.

Bezos announced Monday that he and his younger brother, Mark, would be on board New Shepard’s first crew flight; the news quickly boosted bidding. The winning amount is being donated to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational effort to promote science and tech among young people.

The completely automated capsule can carry up to six passengers, each with their own big window. Blue Origin’s top sales director, Ariane Cornell, said following the auction that the fourth and final seat on the debut crew flight will be announced soon.

Blue Origin has yet to open ticket sales to the public or divulge prices.

THE LATEST
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, ...
Pulse Nightclub to be designated national memorial
The Associated Press

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club.

 
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The president hopes the denunciation will be part of a joint communique to be released Sunday when the summit ends.

This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Fra ...
Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer citation
By Amy Forliti The Associated Press

The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.

This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a ...
Source: Troubled factory to throw out many J&J vaccine doses
By Zeke Miller and Linda A. Johnson The Associated Press

U.S. regulators are allowing for the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but material to make many more must be thrown out.

Homes fill a small a valley on the outskirts of Reno in 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Less costly housing markets attracted many Americans in 2020
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

On average, people who moved to a different city in 2020 ended up in a ZIP code where average home values were nearly $27,000 lower than in their previous ZIP code, according to Zillow.

In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaqu ...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal.