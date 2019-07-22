95°F
Nation and World

3 dogs die after being left in hot vehicle, Rhode Island police say

The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 9:13 am
 

JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say three dogs left in a vehicle on a day when temperatures soared into the 90s have died, and their owner is facing charges.

Jamestown police responding to calls found two black Labrador retrievers and a keeshond in a car outside a grocery store at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the vehicle was running, but it appeared the air conditioning was not working, the windows were rolled up, and there was no water inside.

Life-saving efforts were performed at the scene before the dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital where they were declared dead.

Police say 65-year-old Ann Garnett, of Jamestown, was charged with unnecessary cruelty to an animal. She has been released. A message was left at her home.

