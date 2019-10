3 killed, 9 injured in shooting at California home

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured Tuesday night at a home where a Halloween party was going on in Long Beach, California.

In this aerial image made from video shows the scene where emergency workers have cordoned off an area to deal with victims of a shooting, early Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Long Beach, Ca. (KABC via AP)

Police close off the scene of a shooting on E. 7th Street in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The shooting happened in a backyard of a home behind a nail salon. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the E. 7th Street in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The shooting happened in a backyard of a home behind a nail salon. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

Long Beach firefighters confirmed at least three people were killed and nine others injured on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a shooting at a Halloween party. (Long Beach Fire Department Twitter)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say three people were fatally shot and nine others injured at a home in Long Beach, California.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Long Beach fire spokesman Jake Heflin says firefighters arrived at the home around 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday to a scene “filled with chaos.”

The department says three men were dead and the nine others were injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

It was not immediately known if the shooter had been taken into police custody.

Some witnesses say there might have been a Halloween party going on at the house.

Forty-seven-year-old Oswaldo Morales told the Times he heard as many as 17 shots. Some residents say they heard up to 20 shots.

Morales says minutes later police and fire vehicles could be heard in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.