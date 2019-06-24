4 found dead near Rio Grande in border area, FBI to investigate

A sheriff in South Texas says Border Patrol agents have discovered the bodies of four people within a wildlife management area near the border.

MISSION, Texas — A sheriff in South Texas says Border Patrol agents have discovered the bodies of four people within a wildlife management area near the border.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells the McAllen Monitor that the dead appeared to be two infants, a toddler and a woman in her early 20s. The sheriff tells the newspaper that they may have been dead for a few days by the time they were discovered Sunday in Las Palomas Wildlife Management area near the Rio Grande River.

BREAKING NEWS: Deputies are on scene by the river SE of the Anzalduas Park in Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area where Border Patrol agents located 4 deceased bodies. Bodies appear to be 2 infants, a toddler and 20yoa female. Deputies are awaiting FBI agents who will be leading. pic.twitter.com/2qPCYDjZBu — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) June 24, 2019

The newspaper reports that area is known locally as El Rincon del Diablo, or the Devil’s Corner, and is often used for illegal border crossings.

The sheriff said on Twitter that the FBI will investigate the deaths.