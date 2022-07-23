6 winning numbers — all even — drawn for $660M Mega Millions pool

The 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers allowed the jackpot to grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night's drawing has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

They are all even numbers — 14-40-60-64-66 with a Megaball of 16. The multiplier is 3x.

Mega Millions officials on Thursday raised the grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

It takes a few hours for the system’s computers to determine if there is a jackpot winner as well as other top-level winners.

There hasn’t been a winner of the jackpot in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers allowed the jackpot to grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning remained the same — a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $388 million.

Lottery tickets are not sold in Nevada.

In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.