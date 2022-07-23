6 winning numbers — all even — drawn for $660M Mega Millions pool
The 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers allowed the jackpot to grow from its $20 million starting point in April.
They are all even numbers — 14-40-60-64-66 with a Megaball of 16. The multiplier is 3x.
Mega Millions officials on Thursday raised the grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.
It takes a few hours for the system’s computers to determine if there is a jackpot winner as well as other top-level winners.
There hasn’t been a winner of the jackpot in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers allowed the jackpot to grow from its $20 million starting point in April.
Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning remained the same — a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.
The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $388 million.
Lottery tickets are not sold in Nevada.
In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.
Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.
10 LARGEST US LOTTERY JACKPOTS
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
7. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
8. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
9. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
10. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)