7 people found dead inside burning Alabama house

Police units respond to the scene where seven people were found shot to death inside a burning home in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Morgan County Sheriff's office via Facebook)

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama early Friday found seven people dead inside a home and the house on fire, WHNT-TV reported.

Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene, and that’s when they found seven adults dead in the house, according to the television station.

The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday. The post says there are no suspects in custody but there’s also no further threat at the scene.

The 911 call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday about shots fired on Talucah Road. Emergency crews say they found seven bodies inside the home after putting the fire out. Officials say they believe those victims were shot. Police are not confirming the victim’s identities at this point, only confirming that the victims are all adults. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mike Swafford said there were no survivors inside the home but neighbors have been able to provide some tips that they’re using to chase down leads.

