8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting

The Associated Press
August 24, 2019 - 1:14 pm
 

ST. LOUIS — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold’s Chop Suey restaurant in the city’s Academy neighborhood.

Police Chief John Hayden said the girl and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden says fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.

Police say the injured included two 16-year-old boys and a woman in her 40s. Hayden says “two or three” of the people who were shot were related.

Their names have not been released. Hayden said several people were detained for questioning.

