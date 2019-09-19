73°F
Nation and World

A second blackface photo appears in Trudeau scandal

The Associated Press
September 19, 2019 - 6:52 am
 

TORONTO — Another instance has emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau using brown and blackface makeup during parties and talent shows as a younger man.

Canada’s Global News television network has broadcast a brief video of Trudeau in blackface while raising his hands in the air and sticking out his tongue.

The network says it obtained the tape but says it’s not clear when and where it was taken.

Time magazine on Wednesday published a photo of the then 29-year-old Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. It was taken at a school’s “Arabian Nights” themed dinner. He also acknowledges performing a blackface version of Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” during a talent show.

The photo was taken from the yearbook of a private school where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

It comes exactly a week after Trudeau launched his reelection campaign.

The prime minister told reporters that he’s angry and disappointed in himself and says he should have known better.

