Another winter storm batters California, shutting mountain roads

Interstate 80 and several other routes were shut down in the Lake Tahoe area near the Nevada border, where the California Highway Patrol said driving conditions were treacherous amid blizzard conditions.

The Goodwin & Son's Market sign is buried in feet of snow in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. The market parking lot served as a site for a food giveaway for residents of Crestline on Friday. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows InyoSAR members search for a missing person near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. (InyoSAR via AP)

Snowfall surrounds businesses in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows Caltrans District 9 operators clearing snow from the road as InyoSAR members search for a missing person near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. (InyoSAR via AP)

This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows a vehicle partially buried in snow near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. (InyoSAR via AP)

San Bernardino County crews try to reconnect utilities for residents hit by snowstorms over the past week on Sunday, March 5, 2023. (San Bernardino County via Twitter)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Mountain roads were closed again in Northern California as yet another cold storm moved through the state on Sunday, dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain in valleys.

Interstate 80 and several other routes were shut down in the Lake Tahoe area near the Nevada border, where the California Highway Patrol said driving conditions were treacherous amid blizzard conditions.

“Travel is highly discouraged!” the highway patrol office in Truckee said on Twitter.

A winter storm warning was in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

More than 30 inches (77 cm) of new snow fell within 24 hours, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Sunday morning on Twitter, forecasting up to 4 feet (122 centimeters) through Monday and more during the week.

The system is the latest in a series of winter storms to batter California — the most recent of which slammed the state with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow last week.

Search crews have rescued several people stranded in mountain communities, and some Southern California residents could remain trapped in their homes for several more days after the snowfall proved too much to handle for most plows.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities continued work to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets while the Red Cross set up a shelter at a high school.

There was a slight chance of rain or snow showers in Southern California on Sunday, the weather service office in San Diego said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties.