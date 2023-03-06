54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Another winter storm batters California, shutting mountain roads

The Associated Press
March 5, 2023 - 5:56 pm
 
The Goodwin & Son's Market sign is buried in feet of snow in Crestline, Calif., Friday, Mar ...
The Goodwin & Son's Market sign is buried in feet of snow in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. The market parking lot served as a site for a food giveaway for residents of Crestline on Friday. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows InyoSAR mem ...
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows InyoSAR members search for a missing person near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. (InyoSAR via AP)
Snowfall surrounds businesses in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. (Watchara Phomicinda ...
Snowfall surrounds businesses in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows Caltrans Di ...
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows Caltrans District 9 operators clearing snow from the road as InyoSAR members search for a missing person near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. (InyoSAR via AP)
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows a vehicle p ...
This March 2, 2023, image released by Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) shows a vehicle partially buried in snow near an area along Death Valley Road, a rough road running south of the 168, and leading into Death Valley National Park, Calif. The California Highway Patrol identified a cell phone ping linked to the missing person, Thursday, March 2, and sent a helicopter crew that spotted a partly snow-covered vehicle with the man waving inside, sheriff's authorities said in a statement. (InyoSAR via AP)
San Bernardino County crews try to reconnect utilities for residents hit by snowstorms over the ...
San Bernardino County crews try to reconnect utilities for residents hit by snowstorms over the past week on Sunday, March 5, 2023. (San Bernardino County via Twitter)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Mountain roads were closed again in Northern California as yet another cold storm moved through the state on Sunday, dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain in valleys.

Interstate 80 and several other routes were shut down in the Lake Tahoe area near the Nevada border, where the California Highway Patrol said driving conditions were treacherous amid blizzard conditions.

“Travel is highly discouraged!” the highway patrol office in Truckee said on Twitter.

A winter storm warning was in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

More than 30 inches (77 cm) of new snow fell within 24 hours, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Sunday morning on Twitter, forecasting up to 4 feet (122 centimeters) through Monday and more during the week.

The system is the latest in a series of winter storms to batter California — the most recent of which slammed the state with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow last week.

Search crews have rescued several people stranded in mountain communities, and some Southern California residents could remain trapped in their homes for several more days after the snowfall proved too much to handle for most plows.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities continued work to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets while the Red Cross set up a shelter at a high school.

There was a slight chance of rain or snow showers in Southern California on Sunday, the weather service office in San Diego said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties.

MOST READ
1
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
2
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
3
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
4
‘Desert Monkey King’ artist comes forward
‘Desert Monkey King’ artist comes forward
5
Jake Gyllenhaal shoots ‘Road House’ fight scenes during UFC 285
Jake Gyllenhaal shoots ‘Road House’ fight scenes during UFC 285
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Residents in San Bernardino Mountain brave long lines for food at Goodwin & Son's Market in ...
Teen hikers rescued after 3 nights stuck in California snowstorm
By Amy Taxin The Associated Press

The dramatic rescue came as California has struggled to dig out residents in mountain communities from as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow after back-to-back storms battered the state.

Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing Fri ...
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
By Jeffrey Collins and James Pollard The Associated Press

He was in the same courtroom on the circuit where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather tried cases as the elected prosecutor for more than 80 years.

 
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay to fill prescriptions.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan (Maricopa County Jail via AP)
Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists likely accident, police say
By Anita Snow The Associated Press

Police say the crash of a truck into a group of 20 bicyclists on a bridge that killed two and injured nearly all the rest of a Phoenix area cycling group apparently was accidental.

 
Tired of snow, rain in California? It’s not over yet
By John Antczak and Sean Murphy The Associated Press

The new series of storms are arriving, even as parts of California were still digging out from last week’s powerful storm.

More stories for you
Tired of snow, rain in California? It’s not over yet
Tired of snow, rain in California? It’s not over yet
California gets break from strong winter storms
California gets break from strong winter storms
Winter storm slams Southern California
Winter storm slams Southern California
Californians struggle to dig out as another storm arrives
Californians struggle to dig out as another storm arrives
Teen hikers rescued after 3 nights stuck in California snowstorm
Teen hikers rescued after 3 nights stuck in California snowstorm
Southern California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
Southern California mountain residents could be snowed in a week