Nation and World

AP PHOTOS: Typhoon: from landfall to aftermath

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 12, 2013 - 4:14 pm
 

Five days into what could be the Philippines deadliest disaster ever, workers still struggle to get aid to those affected by Typhoon Haiyan. The scale of the disaster and challenges of delivering assistance means few in the region, strewn with debris and corpses, have received any help, despite tons of aid waiting to be distributed. The official death toll from the disaster rose to 1,774 on Tuesday, though authorities have said they expect that to rise markedly. They fear estimates of 10,000 dead are accurate and might be low. More than 9 million people have been affected across a large swath of the country, many of them made homeless.

Here’s a chronological look at the typhoon’s landfall and deadly aftermath.

