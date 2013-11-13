AP PHOTOS: Typhoon: from landfall to aftermath

Five days into what could be the Philippines deadliest disaster ever, workers still struggle to get aid to those affected by Typhoon Haiyan.

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013 file photo, survivors walk along a dark city as electricity has been cut after powerful Typhoon Haiyan slammed into Tacloban city, Leyte province, central Philippines. Haiyan slammed the island nation with a storm surge two stories high and some of the highest winds ever measured in a tropical cyclone. An untold number of homes were blown away, and thousands of people are feared dead. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013 file photo, residents look at bodies brought inside a damaged chapel day after powerful Typhoon Haiyan slammed Tacloban city, in Leyte province in central Philippines. Haiyan slammed the island nation with a storm surge two stories high and some of the highest winds ever measured in a tropical cyclone. An untold number of homes were blown away, and thousands of people are feared dead. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, residents carry relief goods along the bay in Tacloban city, Leyte province, central Philippines. Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms on record, slammed into six central Philippine islands on Friday, leaving a wide swath of destruction and thousands of people dead. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, residents cover their noses from the smell of dead bodies in Tacloban city, Leyte province central Philippines. The city remains littered with debris from damaged homes as many complain of shortage of food, water and no electricity since the Typhoon Haiyan slammed into their province. Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest storms on record, slammed into six central Philippine provinces Friday leaving a wide swath of destruction and thousands of people dead. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, a resident looks at houses damaged by typhoon Haiyan, in Tacloban city, Leyte province central Philippines. Haiyan, one of the most powerful typhoons ever recorded slammed into central Philippine provinces Friday leaving a wide swath of destruction and thousdads of people dead. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, survivors walk by a large ship after it was washed ashore by strong waves caused by powerful Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, Leyte province, central Philippines. The city remains littered with debris from damaged homes as many complain of shortages of food and water and no electricity since Typhoon Haiyan slammed into their province. Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms on record, slammed into six central Philippine islands on Friday, leaving a wide swath of destruction and thousands of people dead. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, newborn baby Bea Joy is held as mother Emily Ortega, 21, rests after giving birth at an improvised clinic at Tacloban airport in Tacloban city, Leyte province in central Philippines. Bea Joy was named after her grandmother Beatrice, who was missing following the onslaught of typhoon Haiyan. Ortega was in an evacuation center when the storm surge hit and flooded the city. She had to swim to survive before finding safety at the airport. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

This Monday, Nov. 11, 2013 file aerial photo taken from a Philippine Air Force helicopter shows the devastation of the first landfall by typhoon Haiyan in Guiuan, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines. Haiyan slammed the island nation with a storm surge two stories high and some of the highest winds ever measured in a tropical cyclone. An untold number of homes were blown away, and thousands of people are feared dead. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2013 file photo, residents queue up to receive treatment and relief supplies at Tacloban airport following Friday's typhoon Haiyan that lashed this city and several provinces in central Philippines. Haiyan slammed the island nation with a storm surge two stories high and some of the highest winds ever measured in a tropical cyclone. An untold number of homes were blown away, and thousands of people are feared dead. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2013 file photo, survivors move past the damage caused by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, Leyte province, central Philippines. Haiyan slammed the island nation with a storm surge two stories high and some of the highest winds ever measured in a tropical cyclone. An untold number of homes were blown away, and thousands of people are feared dead. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Five days into what could be the Philippines deadliest disaster ever, workers still struggle to get aid to those affected by Typhoon Haiyan. The scale of the disaster and challenges of delivering assistance means few in the region, strewn with debris and corpses, have received any help, despite tons of aid waiting to be distributed. The official death toll from the disaster rose to 1,774 on Tuesday, though authorities have said they expect that to rise markedly. They fear estimates of 10,000 dead are accurate and might be low. More than 9 million people have been affected across a large swath of the country, many of them made homeless.

Here’s a chronological look at the typhoon’s landfall and deadly aftermath.

