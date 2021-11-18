55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Arizona approves corridor for part of proposed new I-11

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 - 9:29 pm
 
Signage for Interstate 11 at College Drive in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Signage for Interstate 11 at College Drive in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

PHOENIX — State and federal transportation officials have formally selected a corridor in southern and central Arizona for construction of Interstate 11, a proposed new freeway that would link the U.S.-Mexico border and Las Vegas.

The chosen 2,000-foot corridor stretches 280 miles northward from the U.S. Mexico border to Wickenburg while skirting metro Phoenix’s west side.

Depending on which of two alternatives is chosen, I-11 would track the existing Interstate 10 through Tucson or be routed across desert west of the city.

If planning and actual construction of proceeds, I-11 would be built along a 400-foot route within the corridor.

Portions of would use existing freeways, such as I-19 between Tucson and Nogales. A short portion of I-11 has been built near Las Vegas.

As envisioned by planners and supporters, I-11 could eventually extend northward to Canada.

No funding has been designated for further design work or construction, but supporters are eying the newly signed federal infrastructure bill, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported.

That legislation “provides an opportunity for our state to receive significant federal funding, previously unavailable, to support the next stage in the development of Interstate 11,” Scott Higginson, executive director of the Interstate 11 Coalition, said in a statement.

MOST READ
1
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
2
Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court over missed alcohol test
Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court over missed alcohol test
3
CARTOON: Over their heads
CARTOON: Over their heads
4
WSOP Main Event ‘specialist’ 1 of 3 players left at final table
WSOP Main Event ‘specialist’ 1 of 3 players left at final table
5
Las Vegas police shoot, kill man suspected of robbing bank
Las Vegas police shoot, kill man suspected of robbing bank
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial at the Kenosha Count ...
Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial
By Michael Tarm, Scott Bauer and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial even as the jury was deliberating Wednesday, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video from prosecutors.

Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confron ...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to prison for role in US Capitol riot
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Norman 3X Butle,, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police he ...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X, report says

Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing.

 
Pfizer wants approval for promising COVID-19 pill
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home.

McGregor Scott, who was then the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, looks ov ...
California man ordered to pay $481M in solar Ponzi scheme
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

A California electrician was ordered Tuesday to pay $481.3 million in restitution as part of his sentence for participating in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that suckered Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., among many others.

Arielle Jackson. Jackson was arrested Saturday after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in ...
Southwest Airlines worker punched, woman arrested
The Associated Press

A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Delegates pose for a selfie together in the plenary room at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in G ...
Good or bad: Takeaways from the new UN climate deal
By Frank Jordans The Associated Press

After two years of preparation and 13 days of tough talks, did negotiators at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow save the planet?

 
SpaceX launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station.