Arlington ceremony marks 50 years since Robert Kennedy death

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass, speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death. (Cliff Owen/AP)

U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, speaks to campaign workers, June 5, 1968, as his wife Ethel, left, and California campaign manager and speaker of the California Assembly, Jesse Unruh, look on, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. After making a short speech, Kennedy was shot in an adjacent room. (AP)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, center, arrive for the Celebration of the Life of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Clinton and members of the Kennedy family are marking the 50th's anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Musician Kenny Chesney, right, performs during the Celebration of the Life of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. This is the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's death. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass, arrives for the Celebration of the Life of Robert F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. This is the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's death. (Cliff Owen/AP)

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination drew several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

Former President Bill Clinton told those gathered that the former attorney general’s legacy is as relevant as ever.

Speakers including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez read quotes from Kennedy speeches to the crowd, which included Kennedy’s widow, Ethel.

Country singer Kenny Chesney sang “This Land Is Your Land.”

Robert Kennedy, a 1968 presidential candidate, was shot and killed after winning the California primary in June 1968. He was 42.

The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

A special exhibition is also planned at the home in suburban Boston where Kennedy was born.