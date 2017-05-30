ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Artist places counter-protest dog statue next to ‘Fearless Girl’ on Wall Street

The Associated Press
May 30, 2017 - 10:03 am
 

NEW YORK — A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” sculpture as a form of counter-protest.

“Fearless Girl” was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous “Charging Bull” statue.

The dog’s sculptor, Alex Gardega, tells The New York Post that he thinks “Fearless Girl” is a disrespectful publicity stunt and “has nothing to do with feminism.”

“Fearless Girl” creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday.

Di Modica has previously complained that “Fearless Girl” turns his bull’s message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.

TOP NEWS
