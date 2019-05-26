73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Authorities continue search for missing Utah girl, 5

The Associated Press
May 26, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

LOGAN, Utah — Federal and county authorities continue to search for a missing 5-year-old girl in the northern Utah town of Logan.

Police were serving additional search warrants Sunday and asking residents to check home video surveillance footage from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Meanwhile, police continue to call the girl’s 21-year-old uncle a suspect in her disappearance.

Elizabeth Shelley was discovered missing from her family’s home about 10 a.m. Saturday and she was last seen sleeping at about 2 a.m.

Police announced that she might be with Alex Whipple, who was at the family’s home Friday night.

Whipple was later located walking alone in the Logan area and police say he’s being uncooperative in their investigation of the girl’s whereabouts.

Police say Whipple now is jailed on a probation violation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This May 20, 2019 photo shows a M-41 Bulldog World War II period tank that sits at the entrance ...
Historic tank turns lemon-lime yellow in error
The Associated Press

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A Korean War era tank owned by the West Virginia National Guard has turned bright lemon-lime yellow. The reason was a mystery until the sponsor of a science fiction club at Bluefield State College owned up to the mistake in a letter to The Bluefield Daily Telegraph .

Workers look through tornado damage at the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno, Okla., Sunday, ...
Tornado kills 2, injures 29 others in Oklahoma
The Associated Press

The twister crossed an interstate and walloped the American Budget Value Inn before ripping through the Skyview Estates trailer park.