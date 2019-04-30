Baby sea lion rescued from busy California highway

In this photo provided by the California Highway Patrol is a baby seal lion sitting in the back of a patrol car after being rescued along Highway 101 in South San Francisco, Calif., Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.

SFGATE reports California Highway Patrol received the call around 8:30 a.m. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.

Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video taken by KGO-TV shows the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.

This adorable sea lion has been branded before! See those marks on its back… the Marine Mammal Center said they didn’t do it-someone else marked it. I can’t wait to hear what this little one has been up to…. today it was found on the shoulder of Highway 101 near SFO. pic.twitter.com/JlLan0iruv — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 30, 2019

The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.

It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California.

The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.