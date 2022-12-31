48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Nation and World

Barbara Walters, superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93

December 30, 2022 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2022 - 7:03 pm
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC' ...
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC's "The View," at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
FILE - This May 8, 1980 file photo, former President Richard M. Nixon answers question during i ...
FILE - This May 8, 1980 file photo, former President Richard M. Nixon answers question during interview by ABC television personality Barbara Walters in New York. TV news pioneer and creator of 'The View,' Barbara Walters has died at 93, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

MOST READ
1
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
3
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
4
Snow warnings issued, storm on track to crash New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas
Snow warnings issued, storm on track to crash New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas
5
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who ...
Suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

Arrest paperwork filed said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the mos ...
Pelé, Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese The Associated Press

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

People rest in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, ...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
By Renata Brito and Hanna Arhirova The Associated Press

Ukraine’s military chief said preliminary reports showed Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54 of them.

More stories for you
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Pelé, Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Pelé, Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Twitter suspends rapper Ye over swastika post, Musk says
Twitter suspends rapper Ye over swastika post, Musk says
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
With 40K homeless, new LA mayor to tap hotel rooms
With 40K homeless, new LA mayor to tap hotel rooms