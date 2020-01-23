Be careful with texts or emails from FedEx, company warns

FedEx is warning customers about a scam involving fraudulent text and email messages claiming to contain package information.

(FedEx)

If you see an email from FedEx and were not expecting one, Don’t click on it.

Across the country, people have reported receiving texts and emails that appear to show a tracking code and gives a link.

Some people around the country are receiving text messages that show a supposed tracking code and link to “set delivery preferences.” The text is deceiving as it uses the recipient’s real name.

FedEx sent a tweet Wednesday advising people to avoid clicking on any suspicious emails that appear to come from FedEx.

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com. Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K — FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

FedEx advised to go here to obtain more information on detecting scams.

A popular technology website, Howtogeek.com, explained the scam in a posting.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.