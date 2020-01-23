42°F
Nation and World

Be careful with texts or emails from FedEx, company warns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 6:57 am
 
Updated January 23, 2020 - 7:01 am

If you see an email from FedEx and were not expecting one, Don’t click on it.

FedEx is warning customers about a scam involving fraudulent text and email messages claiming to contain package information.

Across the country, people have reported receiving texts and emails that appear to show a tracking code and gives a link.

Some people around the country are receiving text messages that show a supposed tracking code and link to “set delivery preferences.” The text is deceiving as it uses the recipient’s real name.

FedEx sent a tweet Wednesday advising people to avoid clicking on any suspicious emails that appear to come from FedEx.

FedEx advised to go here to obtain more information on detecting scams.

A popular technology website, Howtogeek.com, explained the scam in a posting.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

