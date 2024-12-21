49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

No winners for $862M Mega Millions jackpot

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
More Stories
A Syrian fighter stands guard as activists gather at the Umayyad square during a protest to dem ...
U.S. envoys visit Syria after Assad overthrow
FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is framed by early morning clouds, March 19, 2024. Congress h ...
House OKs temporary budget plan minus Trump’s debt limit measure, Senate approves
The Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas ship is seen in this company file photo. (Courtesy Ro ...
FBI investigates passenger’s death on LA-docked Royal Caribbean cruise ship
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP ...
Tesla recalling almost 700K vehicles
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2024 - 8:50 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2024 - 9:34 pm

Nobody had the right combination of number for the seventh-highest Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.

The numbers drawn were 2-20-51-56-67 with a Mega Ball of 19.

There were five $1 million winners, according to MegaMillions.com. The cash option for a jackpot was $392.1 million.

The jackpot rolled over to an estimated $944 million for the Christmas Eve drawing.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning the jackpots are about 1 in 302.5 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

An earlier version of this story had incorrect winning numbers.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Syrian fighter stands guard as activists gather at the Umayyad square during a protest to dem ...
U.S. envoys visit Syria after Assad overthrow
By Abby Sewell and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Details of the meetings were not immediately available and a news conference the officials had planned was canceled due to unspecified security concerns.

A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP ...
Tesla recalling almost 700K vehicles
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Tesla has been dealing with recalls throughout the year. Its Cybertruck is now up to its seventh recall of the year, with one last month that involved around 2,400 vehicles.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Trump/Musk ‘laughable’ budget plan fails in House vote
By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

“We’re going to regroup and we will come up with another solution, so stay tuned,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the vote. The cobbled-together plan didn’t even get a majority, with the bill failing 174-235.

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. ...
Luigi Mangione faces new charges, could face death penalty
By MARK SCOLFORO, MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was whisked back to New York on a plane and by helicopter Thursday to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Walmart has started testing body-camera technology for employees, as it looks to increase secur ...
Walmart starts testing body cameras on employees
Brian Womack The Dallas Morning News

Walmart has started testing body-camera technology for employees, as it looks to increase security at its stores, according to CNBC.

FILE- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, ...
Wary Israel ‘not fooled’ by new Syria leaders, minister says
By Ethan Bronner and Francine Lacqua Bloomberg News

Israel’s deputy foreign minister said Syria’s new leaders are “wolves in clothes of sheep,” who are trying to persuade the world they are not radical Islamists.

MORE STORIES