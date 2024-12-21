No winners for $862M Mega Millions jackpot

The Friday night drawing was the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Nobody had the right combination of number for the seventh-highest Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.

The numbers drawn were 2-20-51-56-67 with a Mega Ball of 19.

There were five $1 million winners, according to MegaMillions.com. The cash option for a jackpot was $392.1 million.

The jackpot rolled over to an estimated $944 million for the Christmas Eve drawing.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning the jackpots are about 1 in 302.5 million.

